Two bailed over St Helens school CS gas spray
- 25 May 2012
Two teenagers arrested after a CS gas canister was set off at a Merseyside school have been released on bail.
Three teachers and eight pupils were treated by paramedics after the incident at Rainford Technology College in St Helens on Thursday.
Two of the students were taken to hospital but were later discharged.
The boys, aged 14 and 15, were questioned by Merseyside Police and later freed on bail pending further inquiries.