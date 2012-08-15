A 19-year-old man has died after a bus and a car crashed in Wirral.

The man was in a Vauxhall Corsa which was in collision with a bus on Upton Road, near the junction of Tollemache Road, Bidston, at 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

A second 19-year-old passenger in the car was taken to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Moreton, was treated for minor injuries. The 56-year-old driver of the bus was treated at scene by paramedics.

Police are investigating how the crash happened and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.