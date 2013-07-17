Cables Retail Park death: Two remanded on murder charge
- Published
Two men have been remanded in custody accused of murdering a man at a Merseyside shopping village.
Jonathan Fitchett, 22, from Prescot, died after suffering serious head injuries at Cables Retail Park, Prescot, on Thursday.
Gerard Childs, 27, of King Edward Road, Rainhill and Stephen Price, 28, of Hayes Avenue, Prescot appeared before Liverpool Crown Court.
They were remanded to appear at the crown court on 29 July.
