A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car smashed into a Liverpool nightclub and seriously injured a worker.

Police said a black Mercedes was driven into the doorway of the Temple Bar at the junction of Wood Street and Slater Street at around 21:40 BST on Sunday.

A worker at the nightclub, aged 38, was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable, police said.

A man, 41, from Halewood, was later arrested and is being questioned.

A 15-year-old boy, from Halewood, was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

Merseyside Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident or a black Mercedes C250 being driven in the area prior to the collision to contact them.