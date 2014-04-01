Temple Bar crash: Man charged after nightclub car smash

A man has been charged after a car smashed into a Liverpool nightclub and seriously injured a member of staff.

A vehicle crashed into the doorway of the Temple Bar at the junction of Wood Street and Slater Street at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.

A man, aged 38, was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Robert Barnes, 41, of Elwyn Drive in Halewood, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later charged with wounding with intent.

A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released on police bail.

