Temple Bar crash: Man charged after nightclub car smash
- Published
A man has been charged after a car smashed into a Liverpool nightclub and seriously injured a member of staff.
A vehicle crashed into the doorway of the Temple Bar at the junction of Wood Street and Slater Street at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.
A man, aged 38, was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.
Robert Barnes, 41, of Elwyn Drive in Halewood, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later charged with wounding with intent.
A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested has been released on police bail.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.