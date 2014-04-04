Francis Brennan found dead after 'kidnap in Spain'
A man allegedly abducted by three men posing as police officers when he fled to Spain to avoid jail in the UK has been found dead.
The body of Francis Brennan of Anfield in Liverpool was found on a beach in La Zenia, Alicante on Saturday.
Brennan, 25, who fled to Alicante in October to avoid being sentenced for an assault in Thames Valley in 2012, was last seen on 24 January.
An investigation by Spanish police remains ongoing.
Merseyside Police had been working with their Spanish counterparts the Guardia Civil and the National Crime Agency to trace Brennan.
In February, his family appealed for information from people both in Merseyside and Spain about his whereabouts.
They have asked to be left to grieve in private.
