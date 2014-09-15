BBC News

Arrests over drugs seizure of '£1m' in Huyton

image captionSuspected cannabis resin was also found in two boxes and a bag in a vehicle

Two men have been arrested after police seized drugs believed to have an estimated street value of £1m and up to £200,000 in cash in Merseyside.

Officers retrieved a box thought to contain ecstasy tablets and four sports bags filled with drugs from a house on Coral Avenue, Huyton.

Suspected cannabis resin was also found in two boxes and a bag in a vehicle.

The men, 44 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

