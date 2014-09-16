Royal Liverpool Hospitals show 'significant improvements'
Staff, training and emergency care issues at a Liverpool NHS trust have shown "significant improvements", the chief inspector of hospitals has said.
Professor Sir Mike Richards said the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust was "better" but further work was needed.
Six areas of concern were identified by a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in November last year.
Chief executive Aidan Kehoe said staff "worked incredibly hard to improve".
A CQC spokeswoman said an inspection in June and July showed requirements set down had been met in five areas.
She said inspectors found the trust still needed to "ensure appropriate risk assessments were undertaken regarding the numbers and layout of beds in the Heart and Emergency Centre".
Sir Mike said he was "very pleased that our recent follow up has found that significant progress has been made".
"We have made it clear to the trust that further work is still needed to improve its risk management processes.
"The challenge now is for the trust to ensure that the improvements made so far are fully embedded and sustained for the future."
Mr Kehoe said he was "really proud of the positive way our staff have responded to the CQC report and of their hard work and dedication".
"Once again, this report commends our caring and compassionate staff.
"Care and compassion is at the very heart of all that we do in our hospitals and I am very proud of the commitment of our staff to provide high-quality care for our patients."