Two men charged over drugs seizure of '£1m' in Huyton
Two men have been charged after police seized drugs believed to have an estimated street value of £1m and up to £200,000 in cash in Merseyside.
Officers retrieved a box thought to contain ecstasy tablets and four sports bags filled with Class A and B drugs from a house on Coral Avenue, Huyton.
Suspected cannabis resin was also found in two boxes and a bag in a vehicle.
A Huyton man, 44, and a man from Kirkdale, 29, have been charged with possession with intent to supply drugs.
The pair have also been charged with possession of criminal property.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court later.
