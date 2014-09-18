Liverpool emergency services in 'major incident' exercise
- Published
A large training exercise designed to test the initial joint response of the police, fire and ambulance services is taking place in Liverpool.
The mock test aims to ensure the blue light emergency services work effectively together when responding to a major incident.
A national training programme was set up in the wake of major incidents including the 7/7 London bombings.
Joint Endeavour will run for 14 hours and involves about 1,000 people.
'Work together'
The exercise, taking place at the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Training and Development Academy in Croxteth, involves staff from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust.
The training includes dealing with a derailed train, burning cars and people trapped in vehicles.
Assistant Chief Constable Darren Martland, of Merseyside Police, said the exercise marks the end of the two-year training scheme.
He said: "Our ultimate aim as emergency services is to protect and save lives and reduce harm and by continually reviewing how we work together we can ensure we provide an effective and efficient service to those in need."