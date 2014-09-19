Murder arrest over Toxteth double body find
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two people were found at a house in Liverpool.
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were found in a property on Huskisson Street, in Toxteth, at about 10:40 BST.
A 46-year-old man was arrested in Rainhill shortly afterwards. He remains in custody for questioning.
Post-mortem examinations will take place to establish how the pair died.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.