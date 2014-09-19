Murder arrest over Toxteth double body find

Police at Huskisson Street
The bodies were found at a property on Huskisson Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two people were found at a house in Liverpool.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were found in a property on Huskisson Street, in Toxteth, at about 10:40 BST.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Rainhill shortly afterwards. He remains in custody for questioning.

Post-mortem examinations will take place to establish how the pair died.

