Cocaine conspiracy fugitive Paul John Scott jailed
One of the UK's most wanted fugitives, who was arrested on his return to Britain in a light aircraft, has been jailed.
Paul John Scott was caught in December after landing at a "remote rural airstrip" in Norfolk, police said.
The 32-year-old was "last man outstanding" from a gang that plotted to smuggle cocaine into the country.
He admitted conspiracy to import cocaine and was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.
Scott, who had been on the run since 2010, was arrested at East Winch Airfield following an appeal on BBC One's Crimewatch show on 8 December.
Police said his explanation that he had come to hand himself in and had just wanted one more night with his family had been rejected by the court.
The gang's leader Paul Taylor was jailed for 22 years in 2011.
He and 25 others, including Scott, had planned to smuggle up to 40 tonnes of cocaine from South America to the UK in shipments of tinned fish and wood pellet.
In a conversation recorded by police, Scott told Taylor he could provide transport for the gang through a corrupt contact he knew at a haulage firm.
The National Crime Agency's Greg McKenna said Scott was "the last man outstanding in a plot to smuggle vast quantities of cocaine into the UK".
"Our determination to track him down and bring him to justice demonstrates our commitment to dismantling criminal networks from top to bottom," he said.
Scott was also wanted for questioning by Spanish police over the murder of Francis Brennan in Alicante in 2014.
Following the hearing in Liverpool, he was arrested by Merseyside Police on a European Arrest Warrant.