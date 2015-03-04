BBC News

University of Liverpool explosion injures researcher

Published
Image caption,
The explosion shattered several windows on the building's fourth floor

An academic researcher has been injured in an explosion at a chemistry laboratory at the University of Liverpool.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the Grove Street building, which was cordoned off at about 09:00 GMT.

A fire service spokesman said the male post-doctoral researcher was given first aid after the explosion, which shattered several windows.

The victim was then taken to hospital.

A university spokesman said an investigation had been launched to try to identify what caused the blast.

He added that staff were offering "advice and support to those affected".

A police spokesman said there was no connection between the explosion and an evacuation at the University of Manchester earlier today.

Image source, Richard Buxton
Image caption,
Police cordoned off the area around Grove Street and Oxford Street
Image caption,
Firefighters attended and an investigation has been launched to try to identify what caused the blast

