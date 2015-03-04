University of Liverpool explosion injures researcher
An academic researcher has been injured in an explosion at a chemistry laboratory at the University of Liverpool.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the Grove Street building, which was cordoned off at about 09:00 GMT.
A fire service spokesman said the male post-doctoral researcher was given first aid after the explosion, which shattered several windows.
The victim was then taken to hospital.
A university spokesman said an investigation had been launched to try to identify what caused the blast.
He added that staff were offering "advice and support to those affected".
A police spokesman said there was no connection between the explosion and an evacuation at the University of Manchester earlier today.
