Arrowe Park Hospital: Wirral power cut halts operations

Arrowe Park Hospital
Arrowe Park Hospital is currently using an emergency power supply

A major incident was declared at a Merseyside hospital after a power cut led to operations being cancelled.

Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral had been using an emergency generator. It has asked people not to visit A&E unless they have been referred by a GP.

A hospital statement issued at 18:20 GMT said it was working normally as the problem had been rectified.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding," said a hospital spokeswoman.

