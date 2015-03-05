Arrowe Park Hospital: Wirral power cut halts operations
A major incident was declared at a Merseyside hospital after a power cut led to operations being cancelled.
Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral had been using an emergency generator. It has asked people not to visit A&E unless they have been referred by a GP.
A hospital statement issued at 18:20 GMT said it was working normally as the problem had been rectified.
"We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding," said a hospital spokeswoman.
