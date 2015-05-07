Election 2015: Voting under way in Merseyside
- 7 May 2015
People are voting across Merseyside in the general and local council elections.
Polling booths opened at 07:00 BST in the area's 15 constituencies, with results expected to be declared after midnight.
Votes will be counted after the polls close at 22:00 BST.
For the latest news from all the counts on Merseyside, go to our election live service or check the results on your constituency profile page.