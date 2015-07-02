A woman who said she was sexually assaulted by two schoolboys pleaded with them as one threatened to stab her, a court has heard.

The pair, aged 12 and 14, are accused of attacking the woman in the Anfield area of Liverpool in September 2014.

The woman told them they would "regret" it for the rest of their lives, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Both boys, who cannot be named due to their age, deny rape, aiding and abetting rape and sexual assault.

The jury was shown a video of a police interview with the woman, who has mental health difficulties, recorded three days after the alleged attack.

She told officers: "Two lads pinned me down on the sofa, one of them was sitting on top of me pinning me down.

"Then one of them pulled one of my knives from the kitchen and said, 'I'm going to stab you'.

'Kept pouncing'

"I humoured them, that's how I was dealing with it. I was saying 'don't do this, you're going to regret this for the rest of your lives.' I was trying to talk them out of doing it."

She said the attacks began when one of the boys offered her money for sex and became annoyed when she said no.

She said one of them "kept pouncing on me and trying to get his hands up my skirt".

"They were trying to undo my buttons but I kept fastening them again," she added.

The jury listened to the woman, who gave evidence behind a curtain, say she was urinated and spat on, but tried to act as if it was normal so her attackers would not sense how afraid she was.

Under cross-examination, she said she had no recollection how her injuries were caused, or who caused them, because she had passed out.

'Bashed head'

She said: "I had a lot of head injuries, my head was bashed that many times."

The woman said she was suffering from anxiety and stress, had been drinking, and was taking anti-depressants at the time.

Paul Lewis QC, defending one of the accused, told the court CCTV showed the two boys leaving the flat for an hour at lunchtime.

He said: "There are huge chunks of the day missing from your memory aren't there?"

The woman replied: "yes."

She told the court she had "no idea" what happened during the hour when the boys left the flat.

The trial continues.