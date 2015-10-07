Man, 18, charged with murder of PC Dave Phillips
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a Merseyside Police officer who was struck by a car.
PC Dave Phillips died after a pick-up vehicle mounted a central reservation in Wallasey, Merseyside on Monday.
Clayton Williams, of Wheatland Lane, Wallasey has been charged with PC Phillips' murder and attempting to wound his colleague.
He is also charged with burglary and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle.
A second man, Phillip Stuart, 30, of Mayfair Court, Oxton, has also been charged with burglary and aggravated unauthorised taking a car.
Both men are due to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Married father-of-two PC Phillips was responding to reports of a burglary in Woodchurch Road, Birkenhead in the early hours of Monday.
He and a colleague had been attempting to stop a vehicle using a tyre-puncturing "stinger" device at 02:10 BST, police said.
Fellow officers tried to save PC Phillips' life but he died shortly after arriving at hospital.
On Wednesday PC Phillips' widow, Jen, and their daughters, Abigail, seven, and Sophie, three, laid flowers at the side of the road.
Later, friends and family, including sisters Hannah Whieldon and Kate Phillips, paid tribute to him at a press conference organised by Merseyside Police.
On Wednesday evening, hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to the officer at a candlelit vigil at New Brighton's Fort Perch Rock, Wirral.
A book of condolence is to be opened at Liverpool Town Hall on Thursday for the public to leave messages of sympathy.