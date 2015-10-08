Liverpool doctor's practice to close after second 'inadequate' rating
A healthcare practice has agreed to close after health inspectors rated it as inadequate for a second time.
Dharmana's Family and General Practice in Walton, Liverpool, became one of the first GP practices in England to be placed in special measures in January.
When inspectors returned in July they found "continued concerns" including the lack of oxygen supplies there.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has now cancelled the surgery's registration.
Other concerns at the practice identified by the CQC included:
- lessons not being learned from medication errors
- a lack of staff training in vaccinations
- no defibrillator on site
The practice, in Queen's Drive, will close in December 2015 when its current contract with NHS England expires.
In the meantime, the site will be given support to arrange the transfer of its 2,400 patients to alternative providers.
Sue McMillan, the CQC's deputy chief inspector of general practice, said: "It is extremely disappointing that the practice has not made the required improvements and is still not providing care of an acceptable standard. The people who rely on this practice deserve better.
"We had told Dr Dharmana in January that if improvements were not made after a period of six months, we would consider taking steps to cancel the practice's registration.
"Following our latest inspection Dr Dharmana has decided to close the practice voluntarily."