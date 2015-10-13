'Serious' effect of police cuts, warns Merseyside PCC
Proposed police cuts will have "serious repercussions" in Merseyside, the area's Police and Crime Commissioner has said in an open letter.
Jane Kennedy said Merseyside Police is being "forced" to consider cutting PCSO posts and disband the mounted section to save £48m by 2019.
In parliament, Policing Minister Mike Penning said "scaremongering is not the best way forward".
A consultation is under way to reform the police funding formula.
Merseyside Police has cut £77m since 2010, and further reductions "are harmful to the wellbeing" of communities, Ms Kennedy said.
"I am personally appalled that I am in a position where I am forced to make such cruel and damaging decisions, which will inevitably have serious repercussions for the people of Merseyside."
The mounted section includes 21 officers and 364 PCSOs are employed by the force.
Mr Penning said the consultation will look at how best to replace the Police Allocation Formula, which has been used for nearly 10 years.
Changes could include population size and the physical aspects of a force's area.
Analysis
Mairead Smyth, BBC radio Merseyside political reporter
Yesterday, she was accused of "scaremongering". Today, the police and crime commissioner for Merseyside has written an open letter explaining how current policing will be affected if funding is cut.
Jane Kennedy says she may have to cut PCSO jobs and disband the mounted section based just down the road from the commissioner's officer in Allerton, South Liverpool.
There are also fears for the basic command unit structure which has been in place for 40 years.
These drastic changes are being threatened because of the cuts facing Merseyside and other forces across the North West.
Ms Kennedy's open letter comes a day after the Lancashire chief constable said his force will "not be viable" beyond 2020 because of cuts to funding.
The future could be even bleaker when the government announces its Comprehensive Spending Review in November.
The cuts facing Merseyside Police were raised in parliament on Monday by Labour Wirral West MP Margaret Greenwood.
Mr Penning responded and said: "I fully understand different PCCs trying to negotiate a position, but scaremongering is not the best way forward.
"I will come back with further ideas - that is what the consultation is all about, and that is what I promised I would do when I started it."