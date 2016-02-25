No trace of alcohol or drugs has been found in the blood of the driver of the car in which the band Viola Beach died, Swedish police said.

The four-piece Warrington group died along with manager Craig Tarry on 13 February while on tour in the country.

They were the only people in a car that plunged off a bridge into a canal, about 18 miles from Stockholm.

A police spokeswoman said that, for the moment, they would not release any information on who was driving.

"We can confirm that the very preliminary post-mortem results show that the driver of the car had no trace of alcohol or drugs in the blood."

She added more tests would be carried out in the coming weeks.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The car was towed from the canal under the E4 highway bridge near Stockholm

Chart entry

Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin and their manager, who were aged between 20 and 33, were killed when their car fell more than 25m (82ft).

Hours earlier, the band had played their first gig outside the UK.

Their hired car went through a barrier of a bridge that had opened to let a boat pass underneath.

The barrier - 50 metres before the opening - had flashing lights and warning signs, an officer handling the case said earlier this month.

The band, who had played several sessions for the BBC Introducing showcase, were due to travel to the South By South West (SXSW) festival in Texas next month.

Their song Swings & Waterslides entered the singles chart at number 11 last week after fans campaigned to get it to number one.

Who were Viola Beach?

Four-piece band from Warrington, Cheshire

Kris Leonard - guitar, lead vocal; River Reeves - who grew up in Cornwall, guitar; Tomas Lowe - bass; Jack Dakin - drums

Formed in May 2015

Released debut single Swings & Waterslides last year and put out their second single Boys That Sing on 22 January

Played several BBC Introducing sessions

Performed at Reading and Leeds Festival in 2015

