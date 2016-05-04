Liverpool

Fatal shooting: Man arrested in Everton murder probe

  • 4 May 2016
Mark Hillman Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Mark Hillman died as a result of two gunshot wounds in his back

A man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Liverpool.

Mark Hillman, 26, was shot twice in the back and found on a pavement in Lloyd Close, Everton, on 27 April.

A 35-year-old man from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender.

Two women previously arrested in connection with the murder inquiry, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

