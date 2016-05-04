Fatal shooting: Man arrested in Everton murder probe
- 4 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Liverpool.
Mark Hillman, 26, was shot twice in the back and found on a pavement in Lloyd Close, Everton, on 27 April.
A 35-year-old man from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender.
Two women previously arrested in connection with the murder inquiry, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.