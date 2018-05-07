Cardiff man fatally stabbed in chest in Liverpool
- 7 May 2018
A man found dead in Liverpool city centre had been stabbed in the chest, police say.
Fatah Warsame was found wounded in Hanover Street in the early hours of Sunday.
The 20-year-old, from Cardiff, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a stab wound to the chest, Merseyside Police said. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.