Image copyright Sefton Council Image caption Simon Jamieson is no longer deputy leader but remains a ward councillor

A Conservative deputy council leader has been criticised for calling a student an "illiterate lefty pleb" on Twitter.

Simon Jamieson also referred to the student as a "munster" in an apparent reference to The Munsters TV comedy.

He was replaced at Sefton Council in Merseyside in the wake of last week's local elections.

However, the Sefton Conservative group said its decision to reshuffle roles is completely unrelated to the incident.

Ainsdale councillor Terry Jones has now become the Tories new leader, with former leader Denise Dutton becoming his deputy.

Mr Jamieson, who has declined to comment, remains a ward councillor.

Some Labour supporters had earlier said his comments were unacceptable.

Councillor Diane Roscoe said: "Quite honestly, I would have thought that elected members would have more important things to do than waste their time putting out such childish nonsense on social media."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Munsters was a 1960s American TV comedy series

Mr Jones said: "I would advise anybody with genuine concerns to follow the correct complaint procedures from both the council and the Conservative party."

He added: "I was delighted to be unanimously chosen as group leader.

"With Labour now taking even more control of the council it becomes even more important that they are held to account on their decisions and the impact they have."

The Munsters was an American TV series featuring a family of harmless monsters living in a California suburb.