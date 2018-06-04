Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Sam Cook was celebrating his 21st birthday in Liverpool when he was attacked

A man was so pleased after stabbing another man to death he re-enacted the killing for friends and even mimicked his victim falling to the floor, a jury has heard.

Sam Cook was attacked in Liverpool as he celebrated his 21st birthday.

Carl Madigan, 23, has admitted manslaughter but denies murdering Mr Cook in the Empire Bar in October.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Mr Madigan of Adam Close, Garston, was captured on CCTV re-enacting the stabbing twice.

Mr Madigan admits stabbing Mr Cook, of Crosby, in the heart during a fight in the basement of the bar.

The court heard the disturbance began when Mr Madigan's friend Lewis Langfield bumped into Mr Cook's girlfriend, Charlotte Owen, in the nightclub.

Mr Cook told Mr Langfield, who has admitted affray, not be be so rude, the court heard.

The jury heard a fight then broke out in which Miss Owen was hit in the face with a glass and Mr Cook was stabbed.

Nick Johnson QC, prosecuting, said Mr Madigan had taken a vegetable knife from an apartment he was staying at on the night and hid it in his sock.

The jury was told Mr Madigan was captured on CCTV playing out the stabbing to friends, once in the street, and in another bar later that night.

The trial continues.