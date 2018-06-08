Image copyright Google

A man has died following a shooting in Merseyside.

He was found with gunshot injuries in Assissian Crescent, Netherton at about 20:00 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers erected a cordon and remained at the scene of the shooting on Thursday night as forensics teams gathered evidence.

In an appeal for witnesses a force spokesman said: "We can confirm officers are in attendance in Netherton following a fatal firearms discharge this evening.

"Emergency services were called to Assissian Crescent at around 20:00 following reports that a male had been shot.

"On arrival, officers found a male with injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.

"He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later."