Image caption Miguel Reynolds from Manchester was found with gunshot injuries in Assissian Crescent

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting in Merseyside.

Miguel Reynolds, 21, from Manchester was found with gunshot injuries in Assissian Crescent, Netherton, at about 20:00 BST on Thursday..

He was taken to hospital where he later died, Merseyside Police said.

The arrested man, who is also from Manchester, is also being held on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, the force added.