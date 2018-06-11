Image copyright Handout Image caption Miguel Reynolds died in hospital

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Liverpool have arrested a second person.

Miguel Reynolds, 21, from Manchester, was found with gunshot injuries in Assissian Crescent, Netherton, at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 26-year-old woman from Maghull has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

The arrested man, who is from Manchester, is also being held on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, police said.