Image copyright Formby Bubble Image caption The vehicles arrived at the site on Monday evening

The National Trust is "liaising closely with the police" to remove a group of travellers who have set up camp at one of its properties.

About 15 vehicles were parked on land off Lifeboat Road, near to Formby Beach on Merseyside, on Monday evening.

Staying on the site, which is home to natterjack toads and red squirrels, was "disgraceful", one local resident said.

A spokeswoman for the charity said the area remained "open to the public to enjoy".

Merseyside Police said it was aware of the situation.

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption The site is home to several rare species, including red squirrels

The resident, who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporters Service anonymously, said it was "just disgraceful" and "nobody should be above the law".

"I am all for living and letting people live but we will have to deal with the mess left behind."

The trust's spokeswoman said the site was "an important area for conservation" and staff would "continue to monitor the situation".

Sefton Council said although the property was not authority land, it had carried out a site visit and was "working with partners to help resolve this as soon as possible".