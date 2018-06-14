Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ian Robertson was told he must serve at least 21 years in prison

A man who told his boss he had not gone into work because he had murdered someone has been jailed for life.

Ian Robertson, 33, stabbed Robert Sempey, 38, in the throat and body after a row at the defendant's home in Merseyside in January, police said.

As Mr Sempey lay dying, Robertson recorded him on his mobile phone and could be heard talking to him. He later hid the body in his garden in Haydock.

He was told he must serve at least 21 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Robertson and his partner, Kirsty Jervis, 31, moved the body into a garden in Beilby Road and covered it with two doors, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Jervis was jailed for two years and eight months for assisting an offender.

Image caption Kirsty Jervis was jailed for assisting an offender

Both defendants, of Beilby Road, Haydock, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the offences.

Police were alerted on 21 January by Robertson's employer, Anthony Millward, who received a number of WhatsApp messages from him.

Mr Millward messaged: "Is everything OK mate? Alex said that you wasn't in work today because of a family emergency?"

To which Robertson replied: "If you want the truth mate, I murdered someone in my house last night so now need to fix it."

Robertson went on to tell him that Mr Sempey was in the garden and he even went on to send him a photograph of his victim's body.

Image caption Robert Sempey was described as "a funny, loving father, brother and uncle"

In a victim impact statement read to the court, his victim's sister Michelle wrote: "He was a funny, loving father, brother and uncle.

"I had to explain to my four children that their wonderful, loving uncle had been murdered and was never coming home.

"I then had to sit his daughter down and tell her that her dad had gone to Heaven."

Mersey-Cheshire CPS senior prosecutor Sarah Gray said the reason why Robertson killed Mr Sempey has not been established.

She added that it was "one of the most disturbing cases I have ever had to deal with".