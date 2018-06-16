Image copyright Google Image caption Wilderspool Causeway in the Latchford area of Warrington where police found the victim

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Warrington.

Cheshire Police found a 21-year-old man with "serious injuries" at 02:51 BST on Saturday morning at an address in Wilderspool Causeway, Latchford.

He later died in Warrington General Hospital and police launched a murder inquiry.

A formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Adam Waller of Cheshire Police said: "At this stage the incident appears to be isolated and inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be assisting officers with their investigation."