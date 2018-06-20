Image copyright Google Image caption The teenagers are being questioned, say police

Two boys aged 13 and 15 have been arrested over a triple stabbing which has left one man seriously ill.

Police said three men were attacked by four youths after a row over van keys stolen in Westfield Avenue, Broadgreen, Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

One of the victims, aged 20, was knifed in his chest in nearby Greystone Road and his condition is described by police as "serious but stable".

Police said the other two slashed, in the face and hands, are now recovering.

The pair were taken to hospital for treatment to their non-life threatening wounds.

Police said a 13-year-old from Huyton and a 15-year-old from Stockbridge Village have been taken into police custody for questioning.

A cordon has been put in place and an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident, said police.