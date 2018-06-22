Image caption Police have told people to avoid Water Street, James Street and The Strand

A number of roads have been closed and a building evacuated in Liverpool city centre as emergency services deal with a suspected gas leak.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it has two appliances at the scene to deal with a ruptured pipe on Water Street, around the India Buildings.

A spokesman for gas network Cadent said its engineers were on site and the India Buildings had been evacuated.

Police have told people to avoid Water Street, James Street and The Strand.

The fire service said it was alerted at 9:18 BST and were on the scene five minutes later.