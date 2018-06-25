Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked in Stapleton Avenue, Speke

An 11-year-old boy was badly hurt when he was bitten by a dog in an "horrific" attack in Liverpool.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with injuries to his head and body, after the incident in Stapleton Avenue, Speke, on Sunday afternoon.

One of two dogs had bitten the boy, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers are questioning a man who was arrested for having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

The dogs have not been found and police are appealing for help to trace them.

Ch Insp Keith McLachlan said: "This was a horrific attack which has resulted in a boy suffering extensive injuries to his head and body.

"An extensive investigation is under way to establish exactly what has happened and to determine the breed of dogs involved."