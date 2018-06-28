Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Bridge was caught on CCTV cycling into Southport with a bag under his arm

A gunman who chased a man through a busy seaside resort and shot him in the head in front of Christmas shoppers has been jailed for 24 years.

Jamie Bridge, 22, of Wyersdale Road in Aintree, admitted wounding Christopher Jopson in Southport in December, but had denied attempted murder.

However, Liverpool Crown Court heard chasing and shooting Mr Jopson proved Bridge had the "intention to kill".

He was also sentenced to 16 years for possession of a firearm with intent.

Bridge was caught on CCTV cycling in and out of Southport before and after the attack with a bag under his arm.

His trial heard that at about 12:30 on 21 December, he began chasing Mr Jopson across the town centre, which was "thronged with vehicles and pedestrians, shoppers, going about their last-minute Christmas shopping".

'Sheer recklessness'

Witnesses described the 22-year-old taking aim on Eastbank Street before firing the shot, which also injured Lee Armstrong, who was standing at a bus stop waiting to start work.

Mr Jopson, who was treated in hospital for a non life-threatening wound, told the court he had "thought the gun was fake but that I'd better run in case it wasn't".

The judge, who also said Bridge should serve a further five years on licence, ordered his sentences to run concurrently.

Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Andy McCourt said it was "appalling" that the attack had happened in "full view of people of all ages" and "the impact on everyone in the town involved in this incident has clearly been significant".

"The sheer recklessness of Bridge's actions cannot be overestimated.

"It is by sheer good fortune that nobody [was] killed, and to see Bridge taken off the streets for the foreseeable future is to be welcomed."