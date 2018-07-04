Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found in Belle Vale Road on Tuesday night

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said he was found in Belle Vale Road at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at midnight in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Bev Hyland said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this tragic incident in which a young life has been taken."

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

A cordon is in place in the area near Woodholme Court while forensic and house-to-house inquiries take place.