Image caption Police officers searched a house and a car in Westbourne Road, Chester

A woman held on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six at a hospital is 28-year-old nurse Lucy Letby.

Ms Letby was arrested on Tuesday in a probe into the deaths of 17 infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Detectives are also investigating 15 non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit between March 2015 and July 2016.

Police searched a property in Westbourne Road, Chester, about a mile from the hospital on Tuesday.

Officers were also seen at Ms Letby's parents' property in Hereford.

The arrest comes as part of a long-running investigation into a higher than expected number of baby deaths at the hospital.