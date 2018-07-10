Image copyright LDRS Image caption The commission's plans were backed by Warrington Borough Council

Plans to return live theatre to Warrington for the first time in a generation have moved a step closer.

Warrington's cultural commission, set up following its failed City of Culture bid last year, has produced 15 proposals after consulting the public.

Residents felt the town lacked a "cultural identity". Many demanded a new theatre to replace Crosfields Centenary Theatre, which shut in 1991.

The 15 recommendations were backed by Warrington Borough Council on Monday.

The authority said it will "commit to supporting the delivery of the recommendations".

Other proposals include better guidance for arts careers and professional development for teachers.

A diverse culture board, an innovative contemporary arts programme and further investment are also recommended by the commission.

Councillor Dan Price, executive board member for culture and partnerships on the Cheshire town's council, said: "We now, after 27 years in the town without a theatre, have a strategy as to how we can deliver one - one that has to be sustainable and has a programme that suits the audience of the town.

"We've listened to the needs and expectations of our residents, and the town is on a very exciting journey ahead of us - something that will be to the benefit of all of our communities and visitors."

Council leader Terry O'Neill said: "We've got a lot to be proud of in Warrington, and we should shout it from the rooftops as much as we can."

