Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Joseph McKeever was found dead in Whitehaven Road in June 2017

A man has been charged with murdering Joseph McKeever, whose body was found in a burned-out car 13 months ago.

Anthony Wales, 37, originally from the Everton area of Liverpool, has also been charged with false imprisonment over the 54-year-old's death last June.

Wales has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in January 2019.

Four Liverpool men were jailed in February for offences including murder in connection with Mr McKeever's death.

Jamie Grimes, then 22, of Breckside Place, Liverpool was jailed for life and told he would serve a minimum of 27 years.

Darren Colecozy, then 23, of no fixed address, and Karl Kelly, then 32, of Snaefell Avenue, Liverpool, were sentenced to 22 years each for manslaughter, with sentences of 12 years for false imprisonment to run concurrently.

Dylan Owen, then 23, of Paul McCartney Way, Liverpool, received six years for assisting an offender.