The Grade II-listed complex is currently home to bars and a food market

Cains beer is to be made at the brewery's historic Liverpool site for the first time in five years.

Entrepreneur Andrew Mikhail has acquired the Cains name and will install a new brewery within the Grade II-listed complex, which is currently home to bars and a market.

It is part of a £7m redevelopment at the site, which will also include a food and drink hall and a hotel.

Cains Brewery was founded in 1858 and beer was last made at the site in 2013.

A £7m redevelopment of the site is under way

Mr Mikhail, who owns bars and hotels in Merseyside, said the scheme would be developed over four years.

It would create 200 jobs and "partly model itself" on the Guinness Brewery visitor attraction in Dublin, Ireland, he added.

"Cains is a resilient brand just like Liverpool and we're really excited to be bringing Cains Brewery back, albeit with a new direction that will bring national attention to Liverpool for all the right reasons," he said.

Cains has had a number of owners since the beer was first brewed by Robert Cain at the site in 1858.

It was most recently acquired by brothers Ajmail and Sudarghara Dusanj in 2002, who also bought it for a second time in 2008 after it went into administration.