Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox was assaulted before a football match

A Liverpool fan who was attacked before the team's Champions League semi-final has "regained consciousness", it has been reported.

Sean Cox, from Ireland, suffered head wounds before the game with Roma at Anfield in April.

Two Italian men have been charged with violent disorder.

Mr Cox's employer Precision Cables said he is "undergoing dedicated rehabilitation" at a Dublin hospital, according to the magazine Electric.ie.

"Recovery is progressing positively but very slowly."

The BBC has yet been unable to independently verify the reports.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Liverpool players displayed a banner for Sean Cox in May

Mr Cox was attacked outside The Albert pub, near Liverpool's stadium, less than an hour before the 19:45 BST kick-off on 24 April.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, and Filippo Lombardi, 20, have been charged with violent disorder.

Mr Lombardi was also charged with wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.