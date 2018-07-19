Image copyright Brown family Image caption Blake Brown died in hospital after being shot in the head in a street in Aigburth

A man has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man in Liverpool in 2016.

Blake Brown, 30, died in hospital after being shot in the head in Aigburth on 24 October 2016.

Lee Blowes, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

The 31-year-old appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court earlier and was ordered to appear at the city's Crown Court on Monday.