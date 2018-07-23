Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Steve Rotheram (left) and Joe Anderson led the bid to host the broadcaster's headquarters

Liverpool has lost its bid to host Channel 4's new national headquarters or a hub, the city mayor has said.

The broadcaster is searching for a base and two other hubs outside London with plans to move hundreds of jobs there.

Liverpool city mayor Joe Anderson tweeted it had not been shortlisted and a "big problem" was it "not being connected transport wise".

Channel 4 said it will not comment on Mr Anderson's tweet but said it expects to give an update later.

Bids - which are part of Channel 4's plans to put an extra £250m into its nations and regions spend by 2023 - opened on 15 April.

Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram and Mr Anderson led the bid with help from Phil Redmond creator of Channel 4 soap Brookside.

Other cities which submitted bids included Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

Image copyright PA Image caption Channel 4's relocation plans are part of plans to put an extra £250m its nations and regions spend by 2023

He tweeted: "A huge thank you everyone who supported the bid sad to be told a big problem was Liverpool not being connected transport wise.

"Exactly why not getting HS2 link is wrong and short-sighted."

A report commissioned by Mr Anderson in 2016 said Liverpool will be left behind without a dedicated connection to the HS2 rail route.

The report by the think tank ResPublica said the link was essential if the Northern Powerhouse plan is to succeed and without HS2 it could put the city back "decades economically" without high-speed rail.