Image copyright SPL Image caption Public Health England urged parents to ensure their children have been vaccinated

An outbreak of measles has been confirmed in the Wirral area of Merseyside, with 22 cases reported.

Public Heath England (PHE) said none of those who had caught the infectious disease had received the MMR vaccine, which protects against the illness.

PHE has urged people in the area to check that they and their children had received both doses of the jab.

It warned further cases were likely as unprotected teenagers and young adults attend festivals or go on holiday.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, red eyes, coughing, aches and a blotchy red brown rash which usually appears after the initial symptoms.

A free drop-in session for 11 to 19-year-olds will be held on Thursday at the Victoria Central Health Centre in Wallasey.

A previous outbreak in Merseyside and Cheshire was confirmed in January.