A 14-year-old girl has died after taking what police believe were "controlled drugs".

The teenager was found at a house in Greasby, Wirral, at about 01:45 BST and died at the scene, Merseyside Police said.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply an unspecified controlled drug.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of the girl's death, the force said.

Det Insp Paul Parry said it was a "terribly tragic incident" and urged people to "think carefully" before they consider taking drugs.

"We know that children sometimes use and share drugs, largely because they are afraid of taking them on their own, but they need to understand that by passing a Class A drug on to another child amounts to supplying," he said.