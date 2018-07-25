Image copyright Google Image caption A warning sign for the school stands outside HMP Thorn Cross

A government decision to house sex offenders at an open jail opposite a primary school has been criticised.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said the men will be sent to HMP Thorn Cross near Warrington, Cheshire, by the end of the year.

The school's head teacher said she was "deeply concerned" and parents were "worried" about their children.

The MoJ blamed a rise in the number of convicted sex offenders for the decision.

The prison is opposite Appleton Thorn Primary School, which is five miles from Warrington.

Head teacher Zoe Jones: "I am deeply concerned by this change in category of prisoner at Thorn Cross open prison, having been given assurances in the past that no sex offenders would be placed here.

"This news has come completely out of the blue and the school was not consulted."

Image copyright Google Image caption Appleton Thorn Primary School also runs a pre-school for children aged three and four

Former councillor Dorothy Edwards, 79, who has lived in Appleton Thorn for nearly 50 years, said: "I think this is a dreadful decision.

"This prison is just 20 yards from the school and parents at the school are worried about their children's safety.

"Prisoners there have their own keys to their rooms and are allowed out to catch the bus to work or for education while children arrive at the school.

"Everyone who lives here is outraged."

Image caption David Keane has written to the government asking for an urgent meeting over the decision

Cheshire's Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane also said he had "serious concern" about the decision.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Under this government more sex offenders are being convicted and going to prison, and spending longer there.

"The ability to test men in open conditions as they approach the end of their sentence is a critical step in this.

"Anyone who is transferred to open conditions must pass a strict risk-assessment and can be recalled to tougher closed conditions at the first sign of any concern."