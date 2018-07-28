A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected kidnapping in Merseyside.

Police were called to a house in Woodhurst Close, Huyton, at about 18:30 BST on Friday to reports a man had been kidnapped and assaulted.

A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Six men have been arrested in connection, Merseyside Police said.

Two teenagers aged 17 and 18, men aged 23 and 40 and two aged 28 were detained on suspicion of various offences including kidnap.

Officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.