Image copyright Google Image caption Signs for a school can be seen outside HMP Thorn Cross

A "flawed" government decision to house sex offenders near a primary school will be fought, a council has said.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said sex offenders will go to Thorn Cross open prison, near Appleton Thorn Primary School in Warrington, by January.

Parents said they may remove their children from the school in protest.

Warrington Borough Council's chief executive Prof Steve Broomhead said legal advice had now been sought "to challenge the decision".

He said the authority had "serious concerns" and believed the "decision-making process was flawed".

There had been "no consultation" with residents, the authority or "anyone within the wider community" about the decision, he added.

"The prison has worked hard over the past few years within the community to build positive relationships and this decision puts all that hard work under pressure.

"We're uncertain about the adequacy of the risk assessment, reference to safeguarding policies and consideration of community impact."

The school's head teacher Zoe Jones said the decision came "completely out of the blue".

A council spokeswoman said the authority was "preparing a judicial review" and would be requesting a meeting with the MoJ, Warrington South MP Faisal Rashid and Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane to discuss the situation.

The MoJ has been contacted for comment.