A man has been arrested over a reported shooting in Southport which police could find no trace of.

Police said an "unconfirmed firearms discharge" on Saunders Street as reported at about 19:30 BST on 26 July.

Detectives were working to "establish the full circumstances", but had found "no evidence of a firearms discharge", a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

The 57-year-old local man is being held on suspicion of possessing a firearm and vehicle theft.

A police spokesman said the arrest came from "a positive line of enquiry" but officers wanted to speak to two men who were "believed to be the offenders", who were described as wearing dark clothing and helmets and riding a black moped.