A mischievous raccoon has had to be rescued from a Liverpool garden.

RSPCA officers were called to Northwood on Monday after the raccoon is thought to have escaped from a house nearby.

Nicola White, a senior scientific officer with the charity, said raccoons were wild non-domesticated animals "which is why we do not recommend them as pets".

It was only the sixth racoon taken in by the charity in the last five years, she said.

Animal collection officer Laura Metcalf responded to the call from a woman who was concerned the raccoon might run on to the road.

She tried to confine it within her garden.

Ms Metcalf said: "When I arrived the raccoon, which had been running around the garden, climbed on to a wall.

"However, the animal was clearly used to people so we tried to pop a lead on him and get him into a pet carrier.

"When that didn't work we were able to entice him into the pet carrier with some treats."

The racoon was not micro-chipped and was taken to a local vet.

The RSPCA left contact details at a nearby home where the owner of the animal is believed to live.

Raccoons are nocturnal mammals native to southern Canada, most of the United States, Central America and northern parts of South America.

The RSPCA is concerned that the animals continue to be kept as pets in England and Wales.

Ms White added: "Raccoons kept in captivity need lots of space within a secure enclosure and need to be provided with furnishings and enrichment to allow them to carry out their natural behaviour, such as climbing."

Raccoons are on the European Union's list of invasive alien species, due to the risk they pose to native wildlife.

There are strict restrictions on keeping them and they can no longer be legally bred or sold.

Anyone who already owned a raccoon before the regulations were introduced in August 2016 is allowed to keep them.