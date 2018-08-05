Image copyright The Woodland Trust Image caption The girl fell into a pond at Clincton Wood in Widnes

A 14-year-old girl has died after falling into a pond in a nature reserve.

The teenager's body was recovered from the water in Clincton Wood, Widnes, at about 17:50 BST on Saturday, Cheshire Police said.

Officers were told the girl had fallen into the pond.

Police said her family had been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A spokeswoman added: "Officers and emergency services made a search of the area to locate the 14-year-old girl and a body was found in the water."

The Woodland Trust conservation charity describes the park, which was designated as a nature reserve in 2001, as being popular with schools, dog walkers and anglers.